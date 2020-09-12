BRISTOL, VA - Charles William “Bill” Salyer, age 56 of Bristol, VA passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his residence.
The family will receive friends Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. Funeral service will follow at 7 PM with Rev. Bill Porter officiating.
Graveside service will be held Monday, September 14, 2020 at 1 PM in the Salyer Family Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be made to the Salyer family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Charles William “Bill” Salyer.