ROGERSVILLE - Charles Wesley "Wes" Bell, age 45, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. He was employed with Meritor for 22 years. Wes was a member of Grassy Springs Missionary Baptist Church. He was a hard-dedicated worker who loved his family and friends dearly. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lincoln and Bonnie Hurd; paternal grandmother, Mary Elizabeth Bell.
He is survived by his fiancée, Brittany Shoffner of the home; sons, Mackenzie Bell of Rogersville, Rave Bell and Linkon Bell both of Bulls Gap, Camdon Bell and Carter Bell both of the home; granddaughter, Mackenna Bell; parents, Ronnie and Teresa Bell; sister, Camellia Bell Williams and husband, Jake all of Rogersville.
Visitation hours will be 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., Friday, December 18, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 7:00 P.M., Friday, December 18, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Robert Mallory officiating.
