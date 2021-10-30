Charles W. Joseph Jr., 93, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021 in Williamsburg, VA.
Charlie served more than 32 years with the USAF. A decorated combat pilot, he flew missions in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars, ultimately reaching the rank of colonel before retiring in 1978. His flying skills were highlighted in the 1958 film "The Hunters" where he did aerial scenes as the antagonist North Korean fighter ace.
Charlie was born in Kingsport TN, the son of Charles and Dorothy Joseph. Affectionately known as "Junior" he attended Dobyns-Bennett High school and went on to East Tennessee State College (University).
His personal interests included his family, golf, reading, and a well-made martini. His forte was grilling an absolutely perfect steak...nobody ever made a piece of meat taste so good. Charlie had a great many friends, most of which were Air Force buddies, scattered throughout the US, with whom he kept up routinely and all of which he outlived.
He is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Lois; his son, Keith; his niece and nephew Terrie and Steve; and his grandchildren, Collin and Erik.
There will be a gathering to celebrate his life and career Saturday, November 13, which will be held at Wareham's Pond Rec Center in Kingsmill, Williamsburg, VA from 2 pm to 5 pm. He will be buried in Arlington, VA at a date to be determined in 2022. Online condolences may be shared at www.NelsenWilliamsburg.com.