JONESVILLE, VA - Charles Speck, or as he was lovingly nicknamed, “Red” or “Herb”, age 86, passed away on December 29, 2021 at his residence in the Sugar Run community of Jonesville, VA. He was born in Bonnie Blue, VA.
Charlie spent 7 years serving in the military, four of those years were with the United States Navy on a submarine and three years were spent in the Army during the Korean Conflict in 1955 as a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne. He literally traveled all over the country and the world.
After his service in the military, he worked at the VA State Penitentiary in Roanoke, VA for three years, then worked for Dean Coal Company for 30 years. He also farmed for most of his life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sanford (Bud) Speck and Eula Robbins Speck; brothers, Sam Speck and wife Betty Williams, Quintin (Tub) Speck and Don Speck; sisters, Sue Dean and husband Aubra Paul Dean and Virginia (Flippo) Speck; brothers-in-law, Ed Hall and Dale Garrett.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Snodgrass Speck; son, Randy Speck of Jonesville; daughter, Renae Speck and husband, Steve Kenworthy of Oak Ridge, TN; sisters, Arline Hall of Jonesville, VA and Irene Garrett of Morristown, TN; granddaughters, Marissa and Stephanie Kenworthy; sisters-in-law, Faye Speck and Mary Speck; special nephew, Tracy Garrett and wife, Connie; special great nephew, Acelyn Garrett, his wife, Candace (Sweet Pea), and their daughter, Kylee (Little Sweet Pea); a host of special family and friends. Charlie loved his family, especially his granddaughters and Little Sweet Pea.
God called these two Christian fellers into Charlie’s life a few years ago. One is Phillip Livingston, whom he called his hog killing buddy and his farm helper. The other is Arvil Rogers, whom he called his fishing buddy and according to them, they caught some whoppers. Arvil prayed with Charlie many times.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Millers Chapel Cemetery in Jonesville, VA with Paul Davis, Jr. and Betty Marshall officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Millers Chapel Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 34, Jonesville, VA 24263 or to a charity of your choice.
Pallbearers will be Acelyn Garrett, Jeff Dean, Brian Dean, Sidney Kolb, Dan Snodgrass, Ray Snodgrass, Adam Dean and Steve Garrett. Honorary pallbearer will be Tracy Garrett.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Speck family.