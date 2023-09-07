September 3, 1944 – September 3, 2023
KNOXVILLE - Charles Smith (Charlie), 79, of Knoxville, passed away September 3, 2023 after a long illness.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Guy H. Smith, Sr and Mary Isabel Smith, and brother-in-law Dr. Robert L. Barnes.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan Smith, son Preston Smith (Emily), daughter Erin Ahlstedt (Kirk), Brother, Guy H. Smith, Jr (Betsy), grandson Charlie Smith, granddaughters Laura Smith, Kate Ahlstedt, and Natalie Ahlstedt, sister-in-law Laura Barnes, brother-in-law Frank Preston (Elaine), many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.
Charlie was born September 3, 1944 in Charlotte, NC. His father, Guy, received a telegram announcing his birth on the English Channel awaiting entry into France to fight in World War II. He carried this telegram with him until he gave it to Charlie in his later years.
Charlie grew up in York, South Carolina. Upon graduating as valedictorian, Charlie attended Erskine College, where he studied chemistry. While doing graduate work at East Tennessee State University, he met Susan Preston, who he wed on November 28, 1970. They settled in Kingsport, TN. During this time, Charlie also began his 40-year career at Holston Army Ammunition Plant, where he developed explosives for military use during the Vietnam War, the Cold War, Operation Desert Storm, and the War On Terror. At Holston, Charlie was known for his calm demeanor and his fairness to those he supervised.
Charlie and Susan had two children, Preston and Erin. Charlie was an amazing, loving, and understanding husband and father. He could be seen at every sporting event, color guard competition, scouting event, or church event his children participated in. Charlie was quietly funny and witty and gave the best advice. He was an avid sports fan, a trivia expert, and a lifelong follower of baseball and the New York Yankees. He did the crossword puzzle every day, completing it in only minutes - and in ink. For many years, Charlie kept a vegetable garden in his yard. Every summer was filled with his children helping tend the garden and the resulting stock of fresh East Tennessee vegetables. He was a longtime member of Waverly Road Presbyterian Church, where he was an Elder, head of the Child Care Center board, and was the clerk of the session. During his time in Knoxville, he and Susan volunteered together at the Fish Pantry. He was an example of Faithful Service to his children and their friends. In his later years, he was a doting grandfather to his four grandchildren, Charlie, Laura, Kate, and Natalie. He found great joy in attending their games, plays, concerts, and church events. Charlie enjoyed Fighting' Turnips softball games and attended most games.
Memorial gifts can be made to the Waverly Road Presbyterian Church food pantry (Kingsport, TN) or the First Presbyterian Church Fish Pantry (Knoxville, TN).
The family would like to thank Michele Krohn and the staff of The Courtyards Senior Living for their loving care of Charlie.
A Graveside Service will be held at Edgewood Cemetery on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 12:00 noon. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at First Presbyterian Church on Friday, September 8, 2023 at 2:00 pm, with receiving of friends to follow in the church Fellowship Hall. Pallbearers include Charlie Smith, Mark Preston, Rob Preston, Chip Smith, Rob Smith, Tyler Preston, Derek Preston, Stephen Bruce, and Fred Petke.
