Charles Ruben “Red” Whitaker, 91, went to the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Mountain Home V.A. Medical Center in Johnson City. Born May 16, 1929 in Scott County, VA, he lived in the Kingsport/Blountville area all his life. He was a loving and dedicated husband and father. Charles enjoyed reading and working outside in his yard. He will be missed by all who had the privilege to know him.
Mr. Whitaker served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, where he was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received during battle and was a member of the American Legion Post 3/265 in Kingsport. He retired from Eastman Kodak after 25 years in the General Services Area and was an active member and deacon at Deck Valley Baptist Church, where he was deeply loved by his church family. Charles loved Jesus and would ask anyone he met to go to church with him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Martha Huffman Whitaker; a sister, Sylvia Roller; and three brothers, James, Bobby Scott, and Herbert Whitaker.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 67 years, Juanita Salyer Whitaker; his daughter, Clara Jane Whitaker Rasar; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, January 20th at 11 a.m. at Mountain Home V.A. Cemetery, with Pastors Larry Bales and Steve Pierce officiating. All attendees are required to wear a mask while in attendance, practice social distancing, and adhere to all CDC guidelines.
To express condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home is serving the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Deck Valley Baptist Church, 215 Deck Valley Lane, Bristol, TN 37620.