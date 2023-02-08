Charles Robert Wynn (CR) joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 5, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

CR was born in St. Charles, VA and was a life-long resident of Pennington Gap, VA. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Pennington and served as a Deacon and in various other leadership roles at both St. Charles First Baptist Church, and First Baptist Church of Pennington. CR also served his community as a Pennington Gap Town Council Member, and a member of the Lee County Industrial Development Authority.

