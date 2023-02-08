Charles Robert Wynn (CR) joined his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 5, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
CR was born in St. Charles, VA and was a life-long resident of Pennington Gap, VA. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Pennington and served as a Deacon and in various other leadership roles at both St. Charles First Baptist Church, and First Baptist Church of Pennington. CR also served his community as a Pennington Gap Town Council Member, and a member of the Lee County Industrial Development Authority.
CR joined the Army in 1954, and after his honorable discharge began working with C&P Telephone Company (Verizon). CR had a successful career and held progressively responsible roles throughout his thirty-five years, retiring as the Regional Manager of Networks for all of Southwest Virginia and the New River Valley. After retirement, CR owned and operated Wynn Electrical for twenty- five years.
CR was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Green Wynn of 60 years; his parents, Henry and Pearl Smith Wynn; brothers Howard Wynn, Col. Ed Wynn, Knight Wynn and Dodge Wynn; and sisters, Gladys Wynn Daubenspeck and Imogene Wynn Myers.
He is survived by daughters, Lisa Wynn Stewart and husband David; Lana Wynn Mullins and husband Mark; grandchildren; Chase Stewart, Laken Fritz, Marah Mullins, Macey Mullins and great-grandson Brady Fritz; one sister Jacqueline Wynn Shelton, his lifelong friend Dr. Hossein Faiz and a host of special nieces and nephews.
CR’s greatest joy was his family and some of his fondest memories included traveling, family reunions at the farm, and rook tournaments. He served the Lord, his family and friends. CR was a servant to everyone and will be missed dearly.
The family will receive friends on February 9, 2023, from 12 until 2pm at Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA. The funeral service will be conducted at 2pm in the funeral home chapel with Josh Osteen and Paul Davis officiating. Interment will follow at Lee Memorial Gardens.