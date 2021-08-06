GRAY - Charles Robert (Bob) Rubley, 73, Gray, fought the good fight and kept the faith and has entered into his enteral rest on August 5, 2021. The greatest joys of Bob’s life were first, his relationship with his Lord and Savior Jesus of Nazareth, and his family, whom he loved very much. While in service to his Lord, he traveled to many foreign countries where he preached the word of salvation to thousands. He laid hands on the sick and saw many healings and deliverances through the power of the Holy Spirit. Many souls were added to the kingdom.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mary Francis Rubley of Roxboro, NC.
Bob is survived by his loving wife, Naomi Rubley with whom he shared 41 years of marriage; daughters, Elizabeth A. Poff of Lebanon, New Hampshire, and Katrina B. Dixon (Joseph) of Gray, TN; sons, Charles R. Rubley II (Jodie) of Kingsport, TN, and John E. Ketron of Tampa, FL; grandkids, Jeremiah, Lauren, Noah, Alexander and Sierra; brothers, Samuel Hooper (Providence) of Birmingham, AL, Phil Rubley (Pam) of Apex, NC, and Harry Rubley of Pompano Beach, FL; sister, MaryJane Adams (Kevin) of Fletcher, NC; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob wished to be cremated and a gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Bob requested donations be made to Eagle Wings Ministry, P.O. Box 1259, Valrico, FL 33595-1259. His other desire was for friends, family and all to become blood donors.
