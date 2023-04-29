WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Charles Richard (Rick) Cain, age 69, passed away April 22, 2023, in Winston Salem, NC. Rick lived in Indian Springs all his life and had relocated to Winston Salem, NC in November 2022, after experiencing a stroke. He was a graduate of Central High School, class of 1971, and was employed in the field of construction, with the most recent firm being Wright Brothers Construction. In addition, he was a mechanic and fan of Harley motorcycles and NASCAR racing. He also loved his dogs, Spanky, Sarge, and Hobo.
Rick was preceded in death by his father and mother, Charles D. Cain and Pearl Robinette Cain. He is survived by his sister, Judy Cain Peters and her husband, Sammy of Winston Salem, NC. Nephews are Todd Peters (wife Jill) of Westfield, NC, and Brian Peters (wife Lori) of King, NC. Special great-nephews and great-niece are Stephen, Garrison, and Madison.
Rick enjoyed the calls and cards from his many special friends and former coworkers.
During the nine months of his illness, his sister, Judy, greatly appreciated the advice and assistance given to her by cousins and friends.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Condolences may be sent to Judy Peters at 3470 Shiloh Church Road, Winston Salem, NC 27105.