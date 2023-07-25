KINGSPORT - Charles Richard “Rick” Johnston, 72, of Kingsport, TN, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 24, 2023. Born in 1951 to the late Chester and Clara H. Johnston, Rick had been a member of the Kingsport community all his life. Upon graduating from Lynn View High School, Rick was called to serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his time in the military, he returned to East TN to pursue a 28-year career with Frito Lay. While Rick took his work seriously, he really cherished his moments with family and friends, and always enjoyed spending time outdoors (mostly fishing). Rick’s loss will continue to be felt, but we know he’s somewhere with a rod and reel, waiting for us to join him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Clara H. Johnston, and brother, Larry A. Johnston.

