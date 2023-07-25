KINGSPORT - Charles Richard “Rick” Johnston, 72, of Kingsport, TN, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 24, 2023. Born in 1951 to the late Chester and Clara H. Johnston, Rick had been a member of the Kingsport community all his life. Upon graduating from Lynn View High School, Rick was called to serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his time in the military, he returned to East TN to pursue a 28-year career with Frito Lay. While Rick took his work seriously, he really cherished his moments with family and friends, and always enjoyed spending time outdoors (mostly fishing). Rick’s loss will continue to be felt, but we know he’s somewhere with a rod and reel, waiting for us to join him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Clara H. Johnston, and brother, Larry A. Johnston.
Rick is survived by his wife, Cathy J. Johnston; son, Jeremy Johnston; stepsons, Randy Austin Sr. (Pam), and Chad Austin (Chanda); grandchildren, Randall Austin Jr., Corey Austin and Brittany Morrison; great-grandchildren, Liam and Beau; sister, Cathy L. Johnston; sister-in-law, Linda Johnston; niece and nephew, Lisa Hensley (Tim) and Micah Johnston (Jessica); great-niece and nephew, Caleb and Madison “Maddy” Johnston; and very special thanks to their family friend, Pamela Canter.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Holy Mountain Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Tim Price officiating.
The graveside service will be held at Mountain Home National Cemetery on Friday at 1:00 pm. Military honors will be accorded by American Legion Posts 3/265.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Snowden, Tim Hensley, Perry Roller, Randall Austin Jr., Corey Austin and Micah Johnston. The honorary pallbearer will be Jackie Barker.