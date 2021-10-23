Charles Richard (Dickie) Palmer’s life here on earth ended October 4, 2021, when he took flight to be with his Heavenly Father. He was overcome by complications from a severe heart attack on September 22, 2021 in Torrance, Calif.
Charles was born to Charles (Charlie) Palmer and Georgia Elizabeth (Dot) Bellamy on January 31, 1941 at HVCH in Kingsport, TN. He attended city schools in Kingsport and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School. After high school Charles worked for several years as dispatcher for the railroad at HOW. He then went to California to earn a degree in aircraft design and maintenance. He received his diploma from college and his FAA maintenance license in 1968.
Charles immediately went to work for Lockheed Aircraft working on large aircraft wings for the C5A and other aircraft. He interrupted his aircraft carrier to work for Universal Studios for the TV Show “The Munster’s”. His final years of employment were at Hughes Aircraft as a test engineer on the Hughes 500 and 300 helicopters. Charles was preceded in death by his father- Charles F. Palmer and his mother- Georgia Palmer and also his niece- Kimberly Roberts. He is survived by his brother John Edward Palmer and wife Wilma Palmer and several cousins.
