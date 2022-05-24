Charles Ray Fleenor, Jr. (Chuck) departed this earthly world on May 18, 2022. He was 52.
He is preceded in death by his brother Richard Fleenor and father Charles Fleenor Sr.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife Kasey Fleenor; his daughters Nikki and Charlee Fleenor; his sons Matthew and Strider Fleenor; step children Savannah and Lucas Long; granddaughter Ariel Seiler; sister Patricia (Michael) Salvo; brother Ronald Fleenor; mother Norma Fleenor; mother-in-law Karla Curtice and several nieces and nephews.
The family will be holding a Celebration of Life at a later date.