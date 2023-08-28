Charles Ransom Moore, 74, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2023, with his family lovingly by his side. Born February 28, 1949, Charles lived his young life in Flatwoods, VA., and was a lifelong resident of Jonesville, VA. Charles was strong, brave, and a helper with an enormous heart and an infectious laugh. He loved to help his family and friends and spent his life doing so. He will always be remembered for his helpful nature and the love he showed to his family. He loved his family dearly and if you were loved by him, you knew it.

Charles spent his life being a hard worker – from asphalt plants to rock quarries, driving off road trucks, working in the tobacco fields, and his last job as a newspaper route carrier; he was always a believer in hard work with a love for the outdoors.


LATEST VIDEOS

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you