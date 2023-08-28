Charles Ransom Moore, 74, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2023, with his family lovingly by his side. Born February 28, 1949, Charles lived his young life in Flatwoods, VA., and was a lifelong resident of Jonesville, VA. Charles was strong, brave, and a helper with an enormous heart and an infectious laugh. He loved to help his family and friends and spent his life doing so. He will always be remembered for his helpful nature and the love he showed to his family. He loved his family dearly and if you were loved by him, you knew it.
Charles spent his life being a hard worker – from asphalt plants to rock quarries, driving off road trucks, working in the tobacco fields, and his last job as a newspaper route carrier; he was always a believer in hard work with a love for the outdoors.
Charles was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Allen Moore, along with his father and mother, Ransom and Doris Moore. Also preceding in death were his siblings, Amoline Emert, and Anna Mae Moore.
Survivors include his companion of 20 years and fiancée, Regeania Mullins of the home, his daughters, Wendy McDaries - Big Stone Gap, VA, Cindy Clendenon and husband Paul - Big Stone Gap, VA, Elaine Marcum - Big Stone Gap, VA; and his son, Travis Moore and companion Nikki Robbins– Jonesville, VA; one grandson, Christopher Moore; four granddaughters, MacKenzie Moore, Katy Clendenon, Maddison Moore, and Wrenleigh Moore; special best friend and mother to 4 of his children, Betty Wilson; brothers, Alonzo and Robert Moore; sisters, Josephine Moore, Georgia Shields, and Lucille Conley; special cousin Bud Moore; several nieces and nephews; and friends and loved ones to mourn his passing and cherish his memory.
Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday August 31, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Beech Grove Cemetery with Robert Moore officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Travis Moore, Paul Clendenon, Cindy Clendenon, Christopher Moore, Pop Conley, and Stacey Hensley.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Moore family.
