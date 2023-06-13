ROGERSVILLE - Charles Randall "Randy" Mitchell, age 63, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 12, 2023. He was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting & fishing as well as learning taxidermy. He was also an avid reader. He was a member of Bethel Independent Freewill Baptist Church in Greeneville, pastored by his father, Rev. Reed Mitchell.
He is survived by his father, Rev. Reed Mitchell of Rogersville, sisters Nina Thurau (Guy) of Bulls Gap, Donna Mitchell, Vickie Mitchell and Carolyn Mitchell, all of Rogersville. Nieces Payton-Janae' Tillman of Knoxville & Jayde Hodge & daughters Avah Taylor & lyanah Hardin, all of Knoxville & Laniyah Griffin of Rogersville. Great nephew Hendrix Greene of Rogersville & Jaxon Campbell of Ohio. He is also survived by numerous extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Mitchell and nephews Jeremy Campbell & Andy Davis.
The family will receive friends at Bethel Independent Freewill Baptist Church, 45 Bethel Ln., Greeneville on Thursday, June 15, 2023 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 P.M. with Rev. Aaron Gray officiating. Burial will be at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens, Rogersville on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. Those who wish to go in procession to the cemetery are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:00 A.M.
Randy requested that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105