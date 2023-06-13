ROGERSVILLE - Charles Randall "Randy" Mitchell, age 63, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 12, 2023. He was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County. He was an outdoorsman who loved hunting & fishing as well as learning taxidermy. He was also an avid reader. He was a member of Bethel Independent Freewill Baptist Church in Greeneville, pastored by his father, Rev. Reed Mitchell.

He is survived by his father, Rev. Reed Mitchell of Rogersville, sisters Nina Thurau (Guy) of Bulls Gap, Donna Mitchell, Vickie Mitchell and Carolyn Mitchell, all of Rogersville. Nieces Payton-Janae' Tillman of Knoxville & Jayde Hodge & daughters Avah Taylor & lyanah Hardin, all of Knoxville & Laniyah Griffin of Rogersville. Great nephew Hendrix Greene of Rogersville & Jaxon Campbell of Ohio. He is also survived by numerous extended family members.

