FALL BRANCH, TN - Charles Ralph Knight was born on 4/4/44 in Greeneville, TN to William Herman & Roxie Knight. He met his Lord face to face in the wee hours of November 28th, 2020. Ralph was one of their 20 children to be reared on Whirlwind Rd.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Clyde, Alfred, Guy, Doyle, Jack, Bruce, Clifford, Wayne and Curtis and sisters Ruth, Reba, Frances, Glenna.
Ralph is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 40 years, Linda Knight. He took great pride in his two sons, Adam (wife Angel) and Aaron (wife Amanda). His daughters-in-law were the apple of his eye. His two daughters, Tawana Wilhoit and Shannon Clark brought him so much pride and he was so happy to have grown closer to them in recent times. His absolute pride and joy was his Chihuahua, Koko, who laid in his lap on the morning he passed...using every moment possible to love on her human. He is also survived by brothers, Henard Knight (Kathy), Lynn Knight (Mary), Ronnie Knight (Sandra) and Billy Knight (Pat) and sisters, Charlotte Parman (Bob) and Sunny Cutshall (Robert).
Nothing made him more proud than being a Papaw to Kyle, Evie, Samara, Layne, Ashlyn, Trenton, Elijah, Savannah, Aliyah, Neyland, Mindy, Mandy, Beth, Macy, Doug, Terry, Raley, Riley, and Johnny.
Ralph was a master carpenter by trade. He travelled for 20 years singing Gospel music with The Knight Family. With a touring schedule of over 200 dates per year, the family witnessed many souls saved and lives changed, while covering the United States in ministry. Ralph was a popular radio personality on the Gospel radio station WETB on Gary Ward’s Hallelujah Time show. He was known as “1-800-UGLY.” He had a sense of humor that was entirely original and unforgettable, and he never met a stranger.
Having served in the United States Army, he was proud of his time as a demolition’s trainer. He was stationed in 26 nations during his military time, achieving the rank of Sergeant E-5.
He surrendered to the call of the Lord to be saved on Super Bowl Sunday night, 1986. He loved Jesus, and his greatest passion was seeing his church, First Free-Will Baptist of Morrison City, grow and be successful. When his health would no longer allow music ministry, he turned his focus to the penny march, raising money for VBS. The children of Morrison City absolutely adored “Mr. Ralph.” He loved the Cincinnati Reds, and tolerated the Braves if the Reds weren’t on...and was so passionate about Baseball that he’d yell and scream even at Spring Training games. Pete Rose was his dude.
Funeral services will be held at First FWB of Morrison City at 7:00pm on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Per his request, Adam and Aaron will speak and the Knight Family and Aaron & Amanda Knight will sing.
Graveside services will be held at First Baptist Church of Fall Branch Cemetery at 1:00pm Thursday, December 3, 2020, conducted by Rev. Stephen Miller and Rev. Rick Vannoy. Military Honors conducted by the American Legion Post 3/265.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Knight, Lynn Knight, Ted Ball, Robert Cutshall, Mike Solomon and Keith Hammonds.
The family would like to thank East Lawn Funeral Homes, Dr. Keith Pratt, Bro. Keith Hammonds, Bro. Jim Castle, Dr. Yonette Paul and the staff of Wexford House. Online condolences may be made to the Knight family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Knight family.