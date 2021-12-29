CHURCH HILL - Charles R. Evans, 93, went to be with his LORD and Savior JESUS CHRIST on December 26, 2021, after a short illness.
Chuck was born in Toronto, Canada on Jan 27. He earned a degree in Electrical Engineering and worked in Industry and was an Assistant Professor at Northeast State Tech. He was involved in church, choir, and youth ministry. He enjoyed outdoor activities including Canoeing, Flying, Tennis, and hiking.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters, and 1 brother.
Chuck is survived by his wife Noreen, his son Charles, his daughter Lynda, his sister-in-law Judy, his cousin Ted, and nieces and nephews around the world.
An online funeral service will be conducted at 5:00 PM on Thursday, December 29, 2021 with Pastor Richard Pike officiating and will be made available afterwards to view.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made to benefit the Kingdom of JESUS CHRIST.
To leave an online message for the Evans family, please visit www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Evans family.