Isaiah 55:12 For ye shall go out with joy, and be led forth with peace: the mountains and the hills shall break forth before you into singing, and all the trees of the field shall clap their hands.
Charles Q. “Chuck” Phipps, 54, stepped out of this world and into the glorious presence of his blessed Savior on Monday, August 2, 2021.
Chuck was the fifth child of Charles and Patsy Phipps on July 11, 1967. He was a lifelong resident of Kingsport, Tennessee. He had a keen eye for detail and had a great passion for vintage cars and Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Chuck was an all-around cool guy; he has made a lasting impression on so many lives. He will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his dear mother, Patsy Ann Hawk Phipps; paternal and maternal grandparents, and two aunts.
Left to cherish his memory is his three children, Chelsie (Wes) Verbal, Cassie Phipps, (boyfriend, Mitchell Weaver), and Charles “Brice” Phipps; the mother of his children, Tammi Phipps; five grandchildren, Zebulun, Estie, Jedidiah, Ezra, and Henry Verbal; girlfriend, Portia Salyer; father, Charles Phipps and step-in mother, Dot; brothers, David(Sharon) Phipps and Ivan Phipps; sisters, Jeana (Gene) Spears and Tina (Boyd) Cole; a host of nieces and nephews; and many friends from along the way.
The children would like to extend a special thank you to Portia for taking such good care of our dad throughout his sickness.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, August 9th 2021 from 11:00-1:00 at Trinity Memorial Centers in Kingsport, TN.
You’ll remain in our hearts til we meet again in heaven one day…