BRISTOL - Charles Preston McCary Sr., 97, of Bristol died on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Bristol Regional Medical Center. Born June 12, 1924 in Princeton, WV, he was the son of Henry Beecher McCary and Beulah Vance McCary.
A proud Veteran of the U.S. Navy, he served in WWII aboard the Destroyer DD492, The USS Doyle doing envoy duty in the Atlantic to England, Ireland, Scotland, Gibraltar and Casa Blanca in North Africa. He transferred to new construction Christmas of ’43, put the USS BEARRS into commission at Chickasaw, AL and went to the Pacific in ’44, mostly from the Aleutians to Wake Island. He was awarded multiple ribbons and medals during his service and discharged from service after Christmas in 1945.
Charles retired from L.C. King Company after 44 years of service and from Kintronics Lab after 20 years. He was baptized and was a lifelong member of Windsor Avenue Presbyterian Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher, deacon, elder and lifelong choir member.
Mr. McCary was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Cornellia Buchanan McCary; his sisters, Betty Olson, Margaret Phipps, and Mildred White; and brother, Richard McCary.
Survivors include daughters, Lee Manuel (Dennis) of Wytheville, VA, Phyllis Smith of Bristol, TN, and Carol McCary of Bristol, TN; son, Charles Preston McCary Jr. (Barbara) of Kingsport, TN; granddaughters, Dr. Sarah McCary Baker (Alex) of Chattanooga, Amy Duncan Menerick (Chris) of Abingdon, VA, and Stephanie Smith (Shannon) of Greenville, SC; grandsons, Adam Duncan (Monica) of New Tazewell, TN, Dr. Preston McCary of Knoxville, TN, and Kenneth Smith (Kelly) of Fairfax, VA; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 pm on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Glenwood Cemetery with Dr. William M. Shelton, Senior Minister of First Presbyterian Church officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Church Circle, Kingsport, TN 37660.
