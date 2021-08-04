Charles Phipps Aug 4, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charles Phipps passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Phipps family. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Charles Phipps Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.