Charles Patton "Pat" Quillen, II

GATE CITY, VA -- Charles Patton "Pat" Quillen, II, born January 25, 1930, passed away peacefully at his home on October 2, 2022.

Arrangements will be announced by Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA