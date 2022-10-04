GATE CITY, VA – Charles Patton “Pat” Quillen, II, born January 25, 1930, passed away peacefully at his home on October 2, 2022.

He attended Milligan College before entering the service. Pat served proudly in the US Army 26th Regiment of the 1st Infantry Division “The Big Red One”, achieved the rank of Staff Sgt. and served in Panama and Germany. He was devoted to his church, Gate City United Methodist, sharing his lovely tenor voice in the choir for over 70 years and also shared his biblical knowledge teaching Sunday School. He served as Past President of the “Quillen Clan” for several years.

