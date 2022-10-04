GATE CITY, VA – Charles Patton “Pat” Quillen, II, born January 25, 1930, passed away peacefully at his home on October 2, 2022.
He attended Milligan College before entering the service. Pat served proudly in the US Army 26th Regiment of the 1st Infantry Division “The Big Red One”, achieved the rank of Staff Sgt. and served in Panama and Germany. He was devoted to his church, Gate City United Methodist, sharing his lovely tenor voice in the choir for over 70 years and also shared his biblical knowledge teaching Sunday School. He served as Past President of the “Quillen Clan” for several years.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 71 years, Betty W. Quillen; seven children, daughter, Patrice Q. Castle and husband Frank; daughter, Lisa Q. Loggans and deceased husband Pat; son, Charles P. Quillen, III “Skip” and wife Vicki; son, Andrew J. “Andy” Quillen; daughter, Elizabeth Q. “Liz” Dotson and husband Les; daughter, Karen C. “KC” Linkous and husband Al; son, Matthew Henry “Hank” Quillen; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Belt H. and Carrie S. Quillen; sister, June Baker; infant sisters, Peggy and Joanne Quillen; brothers, William Rhea Quillen, Jack Quillen and Byrd Quillen.
He is also survived by two sisters, Carolyn Kay Addington and Shirley Peterson from Richmond, VA.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 4:00 pm Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Gate City United Methodist Church with Pastor Michael Vaughn officiating with a Eulogy being given by his son, Andy Quillen. There will be a reception in the fellowship hall following the service.
The family would like to thank the nurses and CNA’s with Elite Hospice for their devoted care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Gate City United Methodist Church, 255 Walnut St., Gate City, VA 24251.