WEBER CITY, VA - Charles Patton Goode, 93 of Weber City, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Holston Manor Healthcare.
Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City.
