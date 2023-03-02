KINGSPORT - Charles O. Morelock, 85, of Kingsport, TN passed away on February 12, 2023 after a brief illness.

Funeral services will be at East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN on March 17, 2023 at 3 pm.

