KINGSPORT - Charles O. Morelock, 85, of Kingsport, TN passed away on February 12, 2023 after a brief illness.
Funeral services will be at East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd, Kingsport, TN on March 17, 2023 at 3 pm.
Charles was born in Kingsport, Tn on November 16, 1937 to Rass and Lummie Morelock. He graduated Dobyns Bennett High School in 1955. He attended the University of Florida were he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Faternity in 1956. He served in the United States Army 82nd Airborne in 1957 as a paratrooper. He completed 28 jumps. He served overseas in Beirut during the Lebanon Conflict. After his military service, he returned to Kingsport, married Enlo Williams, and had his first of three children while completing his degree at East Tennessee State University. He received a Bachelor of Science in Economics June 4, 1965. He served the VFW post 3382, Kingsport, TN as Junior Commander in 2006. He and Enlo later divorced and he remarried Barbara Fields in 1988. Charles worked for ASG Industries, Kingsport, TN; W.S. Cifers Construction, Macon, GA; Midwestern Industries, Macon, GA; Walsh Honda, Macon, GA. Later he returned to Kingsport where he retired from AFG. After retirement he held several part time jobs in Kingsport.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rass Morelock; mother Lummie Morelock; sister, Sonia Lotz; brother-in-law, Ferd Lotz; wife, Barbara Morelock, and Enlo Williams.
He is survived by his three loving daughters, Terri (Jordan) Dayan; Kristen (Jimmy) Daniel; Sharon(Steve) Morelock; two stepchildren, Yvonne Fields and Allen (Cindy) Fields; 6 grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.
