Charles Newton Kilgore, 84, passed onto his eternal home in Heaven on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Charles was born in Imboden, VA, to Charles Sevier Kilgore and Samantha Arnold Kilgore. He was the youngest of seven children, being the only son.
Charles proudly served in the Army for 2 years active duty and 2 years reserve (1956-1960). He was never afraid of hard work to provide for his family. He was also always willing to try to fix things on his own, wherein there was always a lot of trial and error, sometimes heavy on the error. Family often joked with him about the home projects that he would start right at family reunion time, when people were coming to stay at the house. He loved trains (steam engines), fishing, day tips, gem mining, spontaneous adventures, and eating at the Hob-Nob. He especially loved their ice cream; he had a sweet tooth that could not be matched.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his six sisters, Rebecca, Ruth, Imogene, Carol, Lena, and Marcella; his first wife, Nancy Lawson Kilgore; grandson, Edward Beattie; son-in-law, Danny Hensley; grandson, Chad Hensley and granddaughter, Whitney Ashworth Dunn; and several beloved sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and nieces and nephews from both his first and second wives.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Helen C. Kilgore; his children, Charles (Tom) N. Kilgore Jr., Gregory L. Kilgore, Timothy J. Kilgore (Alison), Lori Kilgore Hutson (TJ); his stepchildren, Rick Ashworth (his special fishing buddy), (Judy), Kathy Hensley, Tammy Templeton (Anthony), Michelle Moore (Heath); and grandchildren, Stephen, Christina, Kelly, Erin, Abigail, Olivia, McKeighla, Laura, Dustin, Joel, Talea, Drake, and Vance, as well as several beloved sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and nieces and nephews from both his first and second wives.
A private family service will be held Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home and Memorial Park. An informal drop-in gathering of sharing memories and condolences for family, friends, and loved ones will be held from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m., Saturday, at Woodlawn Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1400 Southside Avenue, Bristol, TN.
Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home and Memorial Park is honored to serve the family of Charles Newton Kilgore, Sr.