Charles Newton Kilgore, 84, passed onto his eternal home in Heaven on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Charles was born in Imboden, VA, to Charles Sevier Kilgore and Samantha Arnold Kilgore. He was the youngest of seven children, being the only son.

Charles proudly served in the Army for 2 years active duty and 2 years reserve (1956-1960). He was never afraid of hard work to provide for his family. He was also always willing to try to fix things on his own, wherein there was always a lot of trial and error, sometimes heavy on the error. Family often joked with him about the home projects that he would start right at family reunion time, when people were coming to stay at the house. He loved trains (steam engines), fishing, day tips, gem mining, spontaneous adventures, and eating at the Hob-Nob. He especially loved their ice cream; he had a sweet tooth that could not be matched.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you