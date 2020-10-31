CHURCH HILL – Charles McInturff, 86, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 after a short period of declining health at the Villages Allandale.
Charles was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and a member of McPheeters Bend Baptist Church. He was a founding member of Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department where he served as Chief for a few years. Charles retired from Eastman Kodak Company in 1987 as Shift Supervisor after 33 years of service. Following his retirement, he also worked at Johnson Funeral Home for several years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann McInturff; son, Tony McInturff; parents, Winifred Arnold and Bessie Lee McInturff Arnold; sister, Emogene Arnold, and father-in-law, Frank Catron.
Charles is survived by his special friend and companion, Helen Skelton; son, Rocky McInturff (Terry); daughter, Tena Helton (Bill); daughter-in-law, Pam McInturff; mother-in-law, Juanita Catron; grandchildren, Trey McInturff (Brittani), Lacey Hillard (Cliff), and Taylor Helton (Madison); great grandchildren, Mattie and Judah McInturff; brother, Clay Arnold; several nieces and nephews.
Due to the concern of COVID-19, a private graveside will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department will serve as pallbearers.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Margie’s Meadow Staff of the Villages at Allandale.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Department.
To leave an online message for the McInturff family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the McInturff family.