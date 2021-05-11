EWING, VA - Charles Martin Wheet, 81, of Ewing, VA passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Maud Wheet; his wife, Lila Wheet; brothers, Carl Wheet, Randel Wheet and Ray Wheet and sister, Annette Wheet.
He is survived by his sisters, Katherine Ramsey and husband, Lewis, Juanita Gillespie, Rachel Corty and Emilie Wheet; one brother, Glen Wheet; sons, Charles Wheet, David Wheet, Terry Wheet and John Wheet; one daughter, Tammy Wheet; numerous nieces, nephews, grandkids and great grandkids.
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 14 from 5 until 8:00 p.m. at Robinette Funeral Home in Rose Hill, VA.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Rose Hill is serving the Wheet family.