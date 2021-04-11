East Stone Gap, VA - Charles Malone “Papaw” Sluss Sr., 74, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Heritage Hall Nursing Home, Big Stone Gap. Charles ‘Papaw’ was loved by many. Charles supported his family as an employee of Westmorland Coal Company for more than 23 years. After retiring from the coal mines, he joined the Valley Fire Department. Charles was predeceased by Parents, Martin and Virginia Sluss; Granddaughter, Braylee; Stepmother, Margaret; Brothers, Worley, Hurley, and Ricky; and Sister, Darlene. Charles is survived by Son, Charles ‘Bubby” Sluss, Wife Gena Sluss; Daughters, Crystal Rogers, Husband Chris Rogers; and Norma Shuler, Husband Tommy Shuler. Also surviving is Grandchildren: Kala, Trenton, Austin, Tanner, Logan, and Cheyanne. Great Grandchildren: Ella Jewell, Sawyer, Kinley, Payton, Austin Jr, and Mason. Sisters: Doris, Lilly, Mary, Patty, Faye, Barbara, Trixie, and brother Carlos. Charles' children want to offer an incredibly special thank you to the members of the Valley Fire Department for all their love and support throughout the years. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, from 12:00pm-2:00pm at Holding Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow in American Legion Cemetery, officiated by Chris Peace. Valley Fire Department will serve as pallbearers. The family ask that donations be made to Valley Fire Department in his Memory (PO Box 166. 1946 Tate Springs Road. East Stone Gap, VA 24246). A memorial video has been created for family and friends at: www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Sluss.