CHURCH HILL - Beloved Father, Husband, Brother and Friend, Charles Mack Starnes passed away December 5, 2020 at home peacefully, surrounded by the love of his daughter and dog, Lady and lifted in spirit by the love and prayers of his family and friends after a long battle with cancer.
Family and Friends may pay their respects at Johnson Arrowood Funeral home from 2:00 – 4:00 PM Tues. Dec. 8. Please follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks as recommended by the CDC. There will not be a formal service after the visitation. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM Wed. Dec. 9 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:45 AM.
To leave an online message for the Starnes family, please visit us at www.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Starnes family.