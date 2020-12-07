CHURCH HILL - Beloved Father, Husband, Brother and Friend, Charles Mack Starnes passed away December 5, 2020 at home peacefully, surrounded by the love of his daughter and dog, Lady and lifted in spirit by the love and prayers of his family and friends after a long battle with cancer.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Peggy. Parents, Emma and Bartley Starnes. Dear Brothers and Sisters Eddie Starnes, Willie Starnes, Nell Egan, Lora Liner, Allie Mae Depew, Mary Browning, and Paul Starnes.
He is survived by his daughter Lana Starnes and Tami Scroggins, Abby and brothers O.B. Starnes, Bufford and Carolyn Starnes, and Clifford and Mary Ann Starnes. Many dear brother and sister in laws as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. Also, by his very special companion Tammy Eaton.
He was a Vietnam Veteran in the Army from 1965 to 1966. He also retired from Tennessee Eastman Kodak and maintained many strong friendships with his fellow co-workers, including B.D. Odum and Delmont Honeycutt.
Mack was known for his love of the Lord and the people of his church. He was a deacon, Sunday school teacher and song leader for many years at the Good Shepherd Baptist Church. He was known for his kindness, generosity and devotion in helping those in need.
The truest thing I can say about my Dad is: “He didn’t tell me how to live; He lived and let me watch him do it.” -Clarence Budington Kelland
Family and Friends may pay their respects at Johnson Arrowood Funeral home from 2:00 – 4:00 PM Tues. Dec. 8. Please follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks as recommended by the CDC. There will not be a formal service after the visitation. Graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM Wed. Dec. 9 at Oak Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 11:45 AM.
