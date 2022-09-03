SNOWFLAKE, VA - Charles Marion Perry III of Snowflake, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by family.
Mr. Perry was one of the original members of the Sertoma Club of Kingsport in the 1960’s. Upon returning to the Tri Cities area in the early 2000’s, Charles rejoined the club as he believed in giving back to others.
During his professional career, Charles worked for TransAmerica Insurance Company for over 20 years. During that time, he obtained his CPCU designation in 1980. Following early retirement from TransAmerica, Charles formed his own company, Perry Insurance Services, Inc.
Charles was a devoted family man and those who knew him would describe him as witty and intelligent. He was an avid reader, enjoyed all types of music, and watched Jeopardy every evening.
Charles is preceded in death by his father, Charles M. Perry Jr. and his mother Mary Meade Perry. Charles is survived by his beautiful and devoted wife of 60 years, Annabelle Simons Perry; daughter Lesley Perry Mays (Russell); son Charles M. “Casey” Perry IV; grandchildren Chelsea Mays, Lindsay Kiplinger (Matt); great grandchildren Daxton Kiplinger and Emery Mae Kiplinger. He is also survived by his brother William R. Perry (Jackie).
Interment will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Sertoma Club of Kingsport.