SNOWFLAKE, VA - Charles Marion Perry III of Snowflake, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by family.

Mr. Perry was one of the original members of the Sertoma Club of Kingsport in the 1960’s. Upon returning to the Tri Cities area in the early 2000’s, Charles rejoined the club as he believed in giving back to others.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video