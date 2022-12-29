PADUCAH, KY - Charles Lynn Roach, 81, from Paducah, Kentucky, formally of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away at 2:15 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis, Illinois.
Lynn was born in Gary, Indiana on September 22, 1941 to the late Lyle J. and Edna Roach. He graduated from the University of Kentucky in Lexington with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering. He began his career at Eastman Kodak in Kingsport, Tennessee, which is also from where he retired. He was an avid fisherman and cherished his weekly Bridge games with his friends and former colleagues.
Mr. Roach is survived by four children, James Roach, Keith (Judy) Roach, Andy (Suzanne) Roach, and Kerri Eads all of Paducah, Kentucky; eight grandchildren, Zachery Roach, Alyssa Roach, Colton Roach, Jake Brotherson, Max Brotherson, Cheyanne Houk, Chandler Houk and Zach Schall; four great-grandchildren and a cherished niece and nephew, Tammy Maupin and Chas Parker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sandra Parker Roach, and one sister, Judith K. Roach.
The Roach family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 pm - 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm with Pastor Wayne Baker officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral in the Garden of the Good Shepherd. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
