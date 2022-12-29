PADUCAH, KY - Charles Lynn Roach, 81, from Paducah, Kentucky, formally of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away at 2:15 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis, Illinois.

Lynn was born in Gary, Indiana on September 22, 1941 to the late Lyle J. and Edna Roach. He graduated from the University of Kentucky in Lexington with a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering. He began his career at Eastman Kodak in Kingsport, Tennessee, which is also from where he retired. He was an avid fisherman and cherished his weekly Bridge games with his friends and former colleagues.

