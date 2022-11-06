8/24/1933 - 11/1/2022

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - It is with great sadness that we announce that Charles Lowell Begley, 89, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on November 1, 2022.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video