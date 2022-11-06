8/24/1933 - 11/1/2022
WINSTON-SALEM, NC - It is with great sadness that we announce that Charles Lowell Begley, 89, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on November 1, 2022.
8/24/1933 - 11/1/2022
WINSTON-SALEM, NC - It is with great sadness that we announce that Charles Lowell Begley, 89, of Winston-Salem, NC, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on November 1, 2022.
He was born in Hancock County, TN, on August 24, 1933, to the late Arthur Marshall and Ella Mae Palmer Begley. He graduated from Hancock County High School and later earned his BS in Industrial Engineering at the University of Tennessee Knoxville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Charles was a long-time member of First Baptist Church and later Home Moravian Church in Winston-Salem.
He worked as a senior industrial engineer and was a member and Chapter President of AIIE (American Institute of Industrial Engineers). After 33 years of service, he retired from AT&T. He also helped found and served on the Board of Directors for Truliant Federal Credit Union.
He was a dedicated Tennessee Volunteers fan and an avid car enthusiast. Many fond, life-long memories were made spending time with his family, especially at the beach. He will be remembered as a wonderful dad, grandfather, neighbor, and friend.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Elaine Tillman Begley; and brother, Arthur M. Begley, Jr.
He is survived by his son, Charles L. Begley, Jr. of Omaha, NE; daughter, Amy Coplon (Mark) of Winston-Salem; granddaughters, Erica Begley and Emma Coplon; and grandson, Holden Coplon; siblings, Fred D. Begley, Clarence Begley, and Elizabeth Annabell Begley, all of Kingsport, TN; as well as many other nieces, nephews, and cherished family members.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, November 9 at 2:00 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home, Main St Chapel, 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC. The family will receive friends from 12:45-1:45 prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials of the donor's choice may be given in honor of Charles.
Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.