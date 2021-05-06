CHURCH HILL - Charles Lewis Ford, Sr; age 81, of Church Hill, transitioned to his eternal home on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 following a brief illness. He was a member of Lyon’s Chapel AME Zion Church in Church Hill and was proud to financially support the church.
He was preceded in death by his infant son, Jeremy DeWyte Ford; mother, Dennie B. Ford; father, Earnest Ford, Sr; brother, Earnest Ford, Jr; sisters, Christine Hoard, Louise Price and Annie Ford.
He is survived by his sons, Charles Lewis Ford, Jr., Darryl Evans Ford and Randall Scott Ford; daughters, Velma Renee Ford and Lorie Ann Hale and husband, Elder Hugh Allen; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; special nephew, Richard Allen Ford; special niece, Linda Kincaid; special friend, James “Cushy” Albert Leeper; mother of the children, Sarah Ford; several other nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill. Funeral services will begin in the chapel with Elder Hugh Allen Hale and Pastor Pam Hoard officiating. Special music will be provided by Pastor Pam Hoard. Interment will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens in Church Hill. All those wishing to attend are asked to please observe social distancing and wear a face mask due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
