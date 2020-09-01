WEBER CITY, VA - Charles Lester Flanary, 80, of Weber City, Virginia, left this earth and went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 30, 2020.
Charles was born in Scott County, Virginia. He was known to be a loving and patient person who would give anyone help who needed it. He taught English and Spanish in Sullivan County, Tennessee, and Scott County, Virginia, for several years. He then switched careers and worked in the insurance industry for 22 years, retiring from Virginia Farm Bureau.
Charles loved to pick old timey music and attend fiddlers conventions with his friends, and he loved to ride horses and spend time “at the horse barn” with his horse riding buddies. He was an avid reader. Charles attended Holston View United Methodist Church, and was very active in HVUMC’s drama productions that were well known to this area in the 1970’s and 1980’s.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Flanary and Elsie Harris Flanary; and his brothers, Cecil Flanary and James Flanary.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carletta Frazier Flanary; two sons, Robert “Bob” Flanary and wife Becky of Kingsport and Ronald “Ronnie” Flanary and wife Pam of Gate City; daughter Carla Flanary Clements and husband Chuck of Huntersville NC; grandchildren, Alexis Flanary, Avery Flanary, Zack Clements, and Ben Clements; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside committal service for Charles Lester Flanary will be conducted at 2 pm Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Chuck Griffin officiating. Active pallbearers will be Charlie Green, Ron Bush, Roger Sampson, Jeff Casteel, John Howard and Chuck Clements. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 pm Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Holston View United Methodist Church, 174 Church Street, Weber City VA 24290.
