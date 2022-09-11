Charles Lessley Newland, son of the late Lessley and Theo Blanch Gaines Newland, died September 9, 2022 at home, the home in which he was born and lived his entire life. Charles married JoAnn Perry in 1969. They had the joy of four daughters.

He accepted Christ as his Savior at the age of twelve and became a member of the Arcadia Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder. He attended Arcadia Elementary School, Blountville High School and served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. Following graduation from University of Tennessee, he assisted his father in the management of the family farm. He managed the farm following his father’s death.

