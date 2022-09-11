Charles Lessley Newland, son of the late Lessley and Theo Blanch Gaines Newland, died September 9, 2022 at home, the home in which he was born and lived his entire life. Charles married JoAnn Perry in 1969. They had the joy of four daughters.
He accepted Christ as his Savior at the age of twelve and became a member of the Arcadia Presbyterian Church where he served as an elder. He attended Arcadia Elementary School, Blountville High School and served in the United States Army from 1953 to 1955. Following graduation from University of Tennessee, he assisted his father in the management of the family farm. He managed the farm following his father’s death.
Charles was active in the agricultural activities of the county, church activities and community clubs. He delighted sharing information of the history of this area and its people.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, JoAnn; daughters, Emily Louise Newland of Kingsport, Judith Ann Newland Birkey (Jim) of Minier, Illinois, Heidi Anne Rose Wilson (Kirk) of Kingsport, Kathleen Joy Rose Wagner (John) of Kingsport; brother-in-law, Jack Wagner of Fairmont Georgia; grandchildren, Katie Rose, Lydia Hope, Kevin Matthew Wilson, all of Kingsport, Jesse William Birkey, Lilah Theodora Birkey of Minier, Illinois and many exceptional nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7pm on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Hamlett Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A private family graveside service will take place at the Newland Family Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11am on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Arcadia Presbyterian Church with Rev. Joel Kavanaugh and Rev. Larry Stallard.
Memorials may be made to Arcadia Presbyterian Church, 4616 Bloomingdale Road, Kingsport, TN 37660 or to Bancroft Gospel Ministry, 141 Bancroft Private Drive, Kingsport, TN 37660,