KINGSPORT - Charles Lee Thomas, 81, of Kingsport, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Holston Valley Medical Center after a brief illness. He was born to the late Darryl and Mercedes (Diltz) Thomas.
Charles was a member of Shepherd’s Fold Ministry and pastored churches for over twenty years. He retired from UNIVAC after many years of dedicated service.
In addition to his parents Charles was preceded in death by his sister, Darrlene Thomas.
Survivors include his loving wife of sixty-one years, Faye Thomas; children, Shawne Hickman (Brad), Denise Burdick (Rick), Matthew Thomas (Linda), Leigh Anne Crouch (Nathan); grandchildren, Thomas, Samantha, Emily, Luke, Nicole, Brian, Elizabeth, Autumn, and Aaron; great-grandchildren, Mara, Pearl, Tyler, Hayley, Landon, and Addie.
The Thomas family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 12 pm – 2 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 pm with Pastor Jeff Hammer officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow in the Garden of Everlasting Life in East Lawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the Thomas family has requested that donations be made in Charles’s memory to Shepherd’s Fold Ministry. 144 Woodbury Dr. Johnson City, TN 37615.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Thomas family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081