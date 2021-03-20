Charles Lindbergh Weatherford, Jr passed from this life to his heavenly reward on March 15, 2021. Chuck was born on November 23, 1953 and grew up in Kingsport, Tennessee. His father, Charles L. Weatherford and mother, Evelyn Butler Weatherford along with his brother-in-law and sister-in-law Tommy and Theia Hulse, all of Kingsport, preceded him in death.
Survivors are his beloved wife of 48 years Pamela Smith Weatherford of Edmond, OK and his sister, Sandy Weatherford Shelton (Jerry) of Kingsport, TN. His fur children Max and Ryder, and his specially picked almost-daughter, Jenny Johnson, of Oklahoma City.
Chuck spent his whole adult career as a Director of Music Ministries in various United Methodist churches across the Southeast and the Midwest. Early in his career he served Vermont UMC in Kingsport, TN, Wheeler UMC in Blountville, and most recently Church of the Servant in Oklahoma City, OK.
Chuck’s love and passion for music, the United Methodist Church, and young people led to many hundreds if not thousands of people joining his choirs and instrumental ensembles. His groups toured all over the U.S. and internationally to places such as England, Italy and Ireland.
Other survivors include mother-in-law Mildred Smith, sister-in-law Brenda Cheryle Davis, brother-in law Colin Smith, all of Kingsport. Brother-in law Kevin Smith of Duluth, GA; Brother-in-law Brian Smith (Linda) of Ooltewah, TN. Nephews Dustin, Ryan and Bryce (Kourtney) Shelton, Shannon (Jessica) and Jeremy (Marlana) Davis all of Kingsport. Nieces Tara (Travis) McMurrary of Kingsport and Tracy (Cory) Harris of Milton, TN. Great nieces and nephews: Rylie, Michael, Charlie, Campbell, Piper, Bryson and Parker.
Memorials can be made to Live and Let Live Animal Sanctuary in Guthrie, OK, the American Heart Association, the Diabetes Foundation or your local pet shelter.
Rest in Peace Chuck and sing your everlasting song!