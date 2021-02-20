CARY, NC - Charles L Seay of Cary, NC passed away on Feb 16, 2021. He was born in Lebanon, Tennessee in 1924, son of Charles L Seay, Jr. and Mary Boswell Seay. He lived most of his youth in Nashville, Tennessee and graduated from East Nashville High School in 1942.
He enlisted in the US Air Corp in 1942 and served as a pilot on B-25 Bombers in the South Pacific in World War II, flying 70 combat missions and reaching the rank of First Lieutenant.
After the war, he graduated from Auburn University in 1948 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and found employment with Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport, Tennessee.
In 1954, he moved to Toronto, Canada to establish an office for the company. There, he met and married the love of his life, Mary E. Heaton. Together they raised their three children: Mary Lou Seay Stockton, John Charles Seay and David Heaton Seay. They also raised Linda Karen Seay, a daughter of Charlie’s from an earlier marriage.
In 1965, the family moved to Zug, Switzerland where Eastman had an office. They lived in Zug for 9 years and Charlie traveled the world in his marketing role for Eastman. His territory included Europe, East Europe and Africa.
Upon his return to Kingsport, he was named Assistant Director of Marketing for Canada, South America and Asia. Charlie was with Eastman for 38 years, retiring with the position of Director, International Trade Services.
In Kingsport, he participated in several local civic activities including Rotary and his church, First Presbyterian. He was very active in Rotary International and served as District 7570 Governor in 1988.
He is survived by his wife Mary; by Mary Lou and her children Andrew and Madeline; by John and his wife Jennifer and children Rachel and Ava, and by David and his wife Drina and their son Paul; as well as sister Ruth Seay Tucker, of Corvallis, Oregon, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service and interment of ashes will be at the Kirk of Kildaire, Cary, on February 24, 2021 in a private service (family only). The church will livestream the service on their YouTube channel, so that friends can join online. His favorite charitable activities were the Polio Plus fund of Rotary International, 14280 Collection Center Drive, Chicago Illinois 60693; and his church, Kirk of Kildaire, 200 High Meadow Drive, Cary, NC 27511. Online condolences at CremationSocietyNC.com