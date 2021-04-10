KINGSPORT - Charles "Kimball" Hughes, 52, of Kingsport, TN, was called home by the Lord on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.
He loved his family and his grandchildren more than anything. He was a lover of the simpler things in life. One of the greatest days of his life was February 18th, 2021 when he received Christ as his Savior. Kimball loved the humanity of mankind and wanted to help the homeless people. He had a servants heart and his kindness will be missed most of all.
He is preceded in death by his mother Minnie Calhoun of Kingsport, Tennessee; father, John Hughes of Shelby, North Carolina; brothers Johnny, Joe, and Bobby Hughes.
Left to cherish his memory is his son, Richard Hughes; daughters Kelsie Schaffer, Shayla Castle, Madison Hughes; sisters Tammie and husband William Reichert, Penny Kitzmiller; as well as several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; he was especially close to his nephew Jonathan Shepherd, who he thought of as his brother; and the love of his life, Angela Westmoreland.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 at 5:00 pm at Way of Life Baptist Church. The service will follow beginning at 6:00 pm with Pastor Johnny Gibson officiating.
The family would like to send a thank you to the Comprehensive Community Services for the care they provided for Charles as well as all the wonderful people in Kingsport, Tennessee who would always came to bring Charles the things he needed when he called.
If you would like to make a donation, please make a donation to Shades of Grace UMC in honor of Charles.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.