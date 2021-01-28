KINGSPORT - Charles "Kerry" Horton, age 54, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. Born in Kingsport.
Kerry graduated from Daniel Boone High School in 1985. He loved old Camaros. He was a loving Son, Father, and Husband. Kerry never met a stranger.
Preceded in death by Grand Parents Emory & Peggy Horton, and Thurman & Hester Sutherland.
He is survived by Son Chance Kerry Horton of Kingsport, Parents Charles J. & Linda Horton of Kingsport, and Ex- Wife Donna Hicks Horton of Johnson City. A lot of loving Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
Due to COVID-19 there will be no services held.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Horton family. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park is assisting the Holton family with arrangements.