July 11, 1941 – June 22, 2023

KNOXVILLE - Charles Jackson "Jack" Ferrell, age 81, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, after a lengthy illness. Jack was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, and graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School, East Tennessee State University with a BA in Audiology and Speech Pathology, and The University of Tennessee at Knoxville with an MA in Audiology. Jack's professional journey, largely occurring at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, moved him from Audiology Instructor to Assistant Professor, Director of Audiology Services, then to Associate Professor, and later Professor Emeritus after his retirement from UTK in 2002. As a long-time hearing conservation advocate and desiring to continue using his skills in the field even during retirement, he established Results Group to promote Occupational and Industrial hearing conservation awareness. Jack was a member of several professional organizations, receiving numerous awards in the field of Audiology while presenting specialized workshops during state and national Audiology conferences, and co-authoring professional articles in collaboration with University colleagues. Jack received an Honours Award from the Tennessee Speech Language Hearing Association, Audiologist of the Year (1999) by the Southern Audiology Society, and Fellow in the American Academy of Audiology, and Southern Audiology Society.

