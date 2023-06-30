KNOXVILLE - Charles Jackson "Jack" Ferrell, age 81, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023, after a lengthy illness. Jack was born in Kingsport, Tennessee, and graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School, East Tennessee State University with a BA in Audiology and Speech Pathology, and The University of Tennessee at Knoxville with an MA in Audiology. Jack's professional journey, largely occurring at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, moved him from Audiology Instructor to Assistant Professor, Director of Audiology Services, then to Associate Professor, and later Professor Emeritus after his retirement from UTK in 2002. As a long-time hearing conservation advocate and desiring to continue using his skills in the field even during retirement, he established Results Group to promote Occupational and Industrial hearing conservation awareness. Jack was a member of several professional organizations, receiving numerous awards in the field of Audiology while presenting specialized workshops during state and national Audiology conferences, and co-authoring professional articles in collaboration with University colleagues. Jack received an Honours Award from the Tennessee Speech Language Hearing Association, Audiologist of the Year (1999) by the Southern Audiology Society, and Fellow in the American Academy of Audiology, and Southern Audiology Society.
Jack was an avid music lover, having taught himself to play bass and acoustic guitar at a young age, and participated in Madrigals during High School. While a student at East Tennessee State University, he and some close friends formed a band called The Monzas. They spent many summertime weeks on tour playing for anyone who wanted to listen but was particular favorites of Myrtle and Daytona Beach crowds, once even having the privilege of opening for Jerry Lee Lewis. The Monzas gained a bit of notoriety with their recording of "Stubborn Kind of Fella" when it went to Number 1 on the charts ahead of "Hang on Sloopy."
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Jackson Ferrell and Elsie Mary Ferrell; his sister, Virginia Ferrell Barton; brother-in-law, Ronald Barton; and brother-in-law, Stanley M. Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Judy (Yeiser) Ferrell; sister, Marie F. Johnson; brother-in-law, Robert Yeiser and his wife, Valerie; brother-in-law, Edwin Yeiser along with several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service, officiated by Dr. Tiger Brooks, will be held Monday, July 3, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery Whispering Waters. Music will be provided by Paige and Ellie Brooks.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Saji Eapen, Tiffany Jones Sipe FNP-BC, the staff at Tennessee Cancer Specialists, the staff of Fort Sanders NeuroICU and Hospice, and Adrian and Mary from NODA, for their compassion and care during Jack's last few days.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the UTHSC Audiology and Speech Pathology Department. Donations may be made payable to the UT Foundation, Audiology & Speech Pathology in memory of Jack Ferrell, mailing address: 600 Henley Street, Suite 119, Knoxville, TN 37902.