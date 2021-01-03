Charles J. Allen "Charlie Brown", age 57, went home to be with the Lord while surrounded by family on January 2, 2021. Charlie Brown was a very kind man who helped anyone and everyone. He never knew a stranger. He enjoyed racing, working on cars and playing with his grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie S. Allen and wife, Elizabeth Allen; sister, Elizabeth Ann Harrell.
He is survived by his daughter Stephanie Parvin; sons, Joshua Christian and Corey Allen; grandsons, Jonah M. Parvin and Ezra L. Parvin; brother, William E. Allen and wife Judy; sisters, Toni Thomas, Patti Allen, Melissa Allen, Marina Fraser and husband Ronald; loving dog, Peanut; several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, January 6 from 5-7 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral Ceremony will follow at 7pm with Brother Tim Harrell officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at christiansells.com