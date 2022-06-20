PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Charles H. Martin of Pennington Gap, VA was born on January 12, 1928 and passed away at his residence June 17, 2022 at the age of 94.
He served in the United States Army from 1950 until 1952. He retired from Westmoreland Coal Company and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Pennington Gap, VA and served as Deacon for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Farist and Martha Martin. His wife Vivian L. Martin in 2003, and two step-sons Jimmy Ray and David Bruner. Two sisters; Thelma and Maxie and six brothers, Truman, Clarence, Clyde, Fred, Bobby and Worley Martin.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Susan Martin of Pennington Gap, VA and his brother Buddy of Plymouth, IN. Grandchildren; Janene Ray Carter (Mike), Dennis (Teresa) Ray and three great grandchildren; Alisha, Mitchell and Matthew Carter. A host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Cecil-Fry Cemetery in Pennington Gap with Pastor Josh Osteen officiating.
Online condolences are available at www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap, VA was in charge of the arrangements.