FORT MYERS, FL - Charles Geneva Zebrowski passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Fort Myers, FL with family at her side. Charles (Charlie) was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, a life-long friend to many, and a considerate person to all.
Charlie was born on March 6, 1923 in Kingsport, TN to Charles Scott Neeley and Lucy Sudie (Hickam) Neeley. Charlie was the younger of two daughters, named after her father who passed away suddenly before Charlie was born. Charlie and her sister, Margaret, were raised by their mother with the help and affection of the Hickam and Neeley extended families. Charlie graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport in 1941, graduated from St Thomas School of Nursing in Nashville, TN as part of the US Cadet Nursing Corp in 1947, and completed neonatal specialty training in New Orleans, LA. Charlie returned to Kingsport in 1948 to work on the Labor and Delivery Ward at Holston Valley Medical Center (County Hospital). Charlie remained a registered nurse while raising her family.
Charlie met Frank Edward Zebrowski on July 4, 1948 and were married October 9, 1948. Charlie and Frank moved often throughout the Midwest due to Frank's work, which Charlie embraced while raising five children and building communities of friends. Charlie and Frank retired to Ft Myers, FL in 1986, with more close friendships.
As a lifelong nurse, Charlie participated in the Harvard Nurses’ Health Study, and was always available for her trusted nursing advice. Charlie was a sports enthusiast with a soft spot for the Cubs, a lifelong gardener, an accomplished cook who nurtured her sourdough for decades, an avid reader, skilled bridge player, and a regular solver of the New York Times crossword, in ink. She was happiest with family and friends, telling stories and sharing meals, the louder the better.
Charlie was a loving sister to Margaret (Peg) Matherly (deceased), aunt to Susan(Charles) Gosnell of Johnson City, TN, and Gayle (Bob) Bogart of Kingsport, TN. Loving wife to Frank Zebrowski (deceased) and beloved mother of Kathy (Michael) Sack of North Reading, MA; F. Charles (Chuck) Zebrowski of Washington D.C.; Tim (Annette Vega) Zebrowski of Beverly Hills, CA; Mary Beth (Kurt) Shutes of Tucson, AZ; and Teresa (Roshan Dahal) Zebrowski of Boulder, CO. Grandmother to: Kevin (Jen Mazziotta) Sack of Los Angeles, CA; Adam (Amy Wagner) Sack of Ansonia, CT; David (Tianni Liang) Sack of Kennett Square, PA; Luke and Matthew Zebrowski of Beverly Hills, CA; and great grandmother to Zeke and Wyatt Sack of Kennett Square, PA, and Owen and Oliver Sack of Ansonia, CT.