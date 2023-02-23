FORT MYERS, FL - Charles Geneva Zebrowski passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in Fort Myers, FL with family at her side. Charles (Charlie) was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, a life-long friend to many, and a considerate person to all.

Charlie was born on March 6, 1923 in Kingsport, TN to Charles Scott Neeley and Lucy Sudie (Hickam) Neeley. Charlie was the younger of two daughters, named after her father who passed away suddenly before Charlie was born. Charlie and her sister, Margaret, were raised by their mother with the help and affection of the Hickam and Neeley extended families. Charlie graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in Kingsport in 1941, graduated from St Thomas School of Nursing in Nashville, TN as part of the US Cadet Nursing Corp in 1947, and completed neonatal specialty training in New Orleans, LA. Charlie returned to Kingsport in 1948 to work on the Labor and Delivery Ward at Holston Valley Medical Center (County Hospital). Charlie remained a registered nurse while raising her family.

