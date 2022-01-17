ROGERSVILLE - Charles “Gene” Marcum, born September 25, 1935, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord after a brief illness. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved to garden, read his Bible and loved his church. He retired from Holston Defense after 35 years. He attended House Chapel where he served as superintendent for several years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he served 26 months in Germany.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martha and Charlie Marcum; sister, Betty Kenner.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Audrey Marcum; three children, Troy Marcum (Katherine), children Cylar and Greyson Marcum, Kimberly Helton and husband, Shannon, daughter, Kaitlyn Linkous and husband, Jacob, Greg Marcum and wife, Yvette, children, Abby, Kasen and Connor Marcum; brother, Don Marcum; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 3:00 pm with Greg Marcum officiating. Military funeral honors will follow in McKinney Cemetery conducted by the Hawkins County Color Guard. Serving as pallbearers will be: Troy Marcum, Roger Davenport, Greyson Marcum, Kasen Marcum, Jacob Linkous, and Shannon Helton. Honorary pallbearer will be Connor Marcum. The family wants to give special thanks to Callie Peterson and Adam Smith. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.