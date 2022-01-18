ROGERSVILLE - Charles “Gene” Marcum, born September 25, 1935, of Rogersville, went to be with the Lord after a brief illness. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 3:00 pm with Greg Marcum officiating. Military funeral honors will follow in McKinney Cemetery conducted by the Hawkins County Color Guard. Serving as pallbearers will be: Troy Marcum, Roger Davenport, Greyson Marcum, Kasen Marcum, Jacob Linkous, and Shannon Helton. Honorary pallbearer will be Connor Marcum. The family wants to give special thanks to Callie Peterson and Adam Smith. Condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
