Charles Gaylon Chandler met his Lord and Savior on October 24, 2020. Born on January 15, 1931, in Grigsby, Texas, he grew up in Buna, Texas where he was president of his high school class. He was a dedicated and loving husband and father guiding all four sons to obtain undergraduate and graduate degrees. Charles was the first in his family to attend college and was a proud graduate of Texas A&M University, he served as a pilot in the United States Air Force and achieved the rank of Captain before returning to Texas A& M to complete a second engineering degree. He then took a job at Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport, Tennessee where he worked for 32 years in the plastics division. Charles was a Scout Master for Troop 58 for over 20 years and influenced the character development of dozens of young men. He was a lifelong member of the Gideons International and served as secretary for the local camp distributing God’s word to the nations. Charles was a member of Colonial Heights Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for over 20 years. He was instrumental in the origination and start of Tri-Cities Baptist Church where he served as an elder and Sunday school teacher. Charles went on multiple mission trips to Europe, Africa, and South America spreading the love of God and the Gospel of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He also ministered at local prisons in East Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bessie Chandler; and sisters, Belma Brude, Nera Mae Borzilleri, Dessie Fancher, Novis Lobb, and Mavis Ragsdale.
Charles is survived by his wife of 67 years, Nelda Jane Smith Chandler; four sons, Dr. Charles Glenn Chandler and wife, Libba of Murfreesboro, TN; Dr. Paul Evert Chandler and wife, Debbie of Florence, SC; Dr. Robert Gregory Chandler and wife, Debby of Memphis, TN; Joel Alan Chandler and wife, Fran of Lexington, SC; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren: Angela and husband, Seth Rubley and son Troy, Josh Chandler and wife Maryse and children Jack and Diane, Drew Chandler and wife Rachel and son Owen, Bethany and husband Neil Dixon, Erin and husband Johnathan Adkins and daughter Colbie Cook, Ashley and husband Jesse Marsh and daughter, Abby, Caitlin and husband Ryan Wilson and children Cooper, Tucker, Mackenzie, and baby #4, Hannah and husband Jeremy Vaughn and daughter Ryleigh, Ben Chandler and wife Halie, Stephen Chandler and wife Shara, Ethan Chandler, and Kylie Chandler; two brothers, Ernest Wyndel Chandler of Houston, Texas, Robert Chandler and wife Carol of Kirbyville, Texas; and one sister, Patricia Ann Martin of Buna, Texas.
A family graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Memorial service dates and times are still to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be given to the Gideons International, the Charles Chandler Seminary tuition fund at Tri-Cities Baptist Church, Gray, TN or the Parkinson’s Foundation (parkinson.org).