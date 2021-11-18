GATE CITY, VA – Charles G. Gillenwater, Sr., 81, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born in Scott County, VA on December 14, 1939, a son of the late Neal and Rosie Gillenwater.
Charles was a born again Christian and had a passion for fishing and gardening.
He was a barber for over 50 years, having enjoyed his time at Charlie’s Barber Shop in Roanoke, VA and Gillenwater’s Barber Shop in Weber City, VA.
Charles was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Rosa Starnes; three sisters and five brothers.
Surviving are his children, Teresa, Joey, Charles, Jr., Joie, Chad, Jason, Brandy, Kayla and William; sons-in-law, David Starnes and Eddie Jenkins; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sisters, Cora Gilbert, Juanita Biorck and Linda Williams; brother, Don Gillenwater.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 PM Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home. Memorial services will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Roger Vineyard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be in memory of Charles to the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of P.A.C.E. (Mountain Empire Older Citizens) and the staff of 5th floor at Holston Valley Medical Center for all their loving care.
To express condolences to the family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is in charge of the arrangements.