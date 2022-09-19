Charles Franklin Brice took his Heavenly journey on Wednesday, September 14th, 2022 at his daughters home in Florida after a long battle with cancer. Charles was born August 19th, 1952 to the late Walter and Leola Brice.

Charles retired from Holston Valley Hospital after 42 years of employment. He was such a kind, selfless spirit that always put smiles on everyone's faces. He would light up a room with his beautiful smile, positive energy and his playfulness. Despite the ongoing battle for many years with cancer, he never complained, kept his spectacular sense of humor and just enjoyed life. Charles loved being outside, sports and cooking. He would always get excited to teach his daughter the secrets to southern cooking when she would call and ask for help in making a dish. College football was life for him, especially the Tennessee Volunteers! He would say "my blood runs orange". Such a diehard fan that when he moved to Florida, he let the Floridians make no mistake that when he wore orange, he was representing the Vols, not Gators. Another sporting event he was so proud of was coaching the Holston Valley Softball team in which he won many tournaments. He enjoyed listening to music, dancing and watching movies. Smokey Robinson was his favorite and always requested to listen to Tennessee Whiskey, Joy of my Life, and Rocky Top every chance he could get.

