Charles F. Seeger, Jr. passed away peacefully at this home on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.
Charles was a proud U.S. Navy World War II veteran. He was a father and grandfather who was loved and cherished. He was loved by so many during his coaching and recreational positions. Charles coached at Berry College in Rome, GA and at Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, NC. He served as the recreational director at Holston Methodist Home for Children for twenty-five years. Charles was the coach of his church’s softball teams. He refereed for twenty years in the Colonial Heights Athletic League in basketball. He was a fan of all University of Tennessee sports. He was stat keeper for Bluff City and Holston Middle School football teams where his son, Chas, coached.
He was a graduate of Springfield College in Massachusetts and Columbia University in New York City.
Charles was 50 years plus, member of Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, and he was a member of the Upper Room Sunday School Class.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Gertrude Seeger of Hamden, CT; brother, Wayne Seeger also of Hamden CT; son, Steven Seeger; and twin grandsons, Hank and Heath Harvey.
Those left to cherish Charles’ memory are his loving wife of sixty-two years, Ann Massengill Seeger; children, Charles F. Seeger, III (Patty); Lynne Harvey (Greg), John Kern Seeger (Angela); daughter-in-law, Angie Seeger; seven grandchildren, Chase Seeger (Emilee), Mark Seeger, Heather McCann (Jamin), Grant Seeger (Leslee), Christa Tilley (Jacob), Reagan Seeger and Abraham Seeger.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Colonial Heights United Methodist Church, Ministry Center.
A Memorial Service will follow.
In lieu of food or flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charles’ memory to the Colonial Heights United Methodist Church Youth Group or Holston Methodist Home for Children.
Charles ashes will be spread at Morning View Cemetery in Bluff City, TN at a later date.
